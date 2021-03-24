COVID Vaccines for Veterans this Weekend in Runnemede

Tap Into Net reports, there will be a COVID-19 Vaccination site set up in Runnemede which is located in Camden County this weekend. The Vaccination site will serve Veterans of any age that are in need of the COVID-19 vaccine. This Saturday (March 27th) veterans can be vaccinated at Harry Williams Senior Center in Runnemede and should call 215-823-4014 for an appointment. Veterans wishing to be vaccinated must be enrolled in the VA Healthcare System. This vaccination center doesn't appear to be a permanent one, however, things could change if enough veterans go to it and get their shots. If you know a veteran who has not been vaccinated yet and you have some time to take a drive this weekend, get them an appointment at the Harry Williams Senior Center in Runnemede.

Nothing makes me more sad than when I hear that people in the military struggle with many things when they return home from deployment or when their time in the military comes to an end. I have seen veterans struggle with homelessness, I've seen them struggle to find jobs and it's absolutely heartbreaking to know that people who risked their lives to fight for our country are treated this way. I feel that military veterans should always be taken care of because they sacrificed a lot to help protect our country. I always try to support military veteran organizations, especially the ones who help find jobs for our veterans, homes and even help them with psychological issues like PTSD. Our veterans helped us and now that they've returned home, we need to help them.