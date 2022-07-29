Crumbl Cookies Announces Grand Opening of Cherry Hill, NJ Store

Get ready for coolest cookies ever, Cherry Hill. Crumbl Cookies is opening in town next week and it's going to be an experience like no other.

The Grand Opening kicks off one week from today on Friday, August 5th. It's such a big deal that it's going to be a two-day event.

Get our free mobile app

Doors open Friday morning nice and early at 8am (cookies for breakfast...woo hoo) and will be open until midnight...yes, midnight. Plenty of time to get there. FYI, there's usually a line at Crumbl's Grand Opening. Yes, they're that good.

If you've never heard of Crumbl Cookies, it's time to get onboard. The cookie menu changes every single week, although the unbelievably delicious Milk Chocolate Chip cookie is always available.

The cookies aren't you run-of-the-mill cookies. There are 6 on the menu each week and they're always unique....and really big. You can even buy a cute little cutter so you can share them.

This week the flavors are the Sugar Shark (in honor of Shark Week), Sea Salt Toffee, Macadamia Nut, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Coconut Cake, and of course, the Milk Chocolate Chip.

The Coconut Lime was a favorite of mine a few weeks ago....so was the S'mores, the Apple Pie, and Fudge Brownie...omg, they're all so good.

The cookies are served fresh in their signature pink box. I know you're excited...me too.

Crumbl Cookies Cherry Hill is located at 950 Garden Park Boulevard. It's near Costco, Petco, and Duluth

Starting on Wednesday, August 10th, take out, curbside and delivery will be available.

Download the app now...trust me, you'll be hooked.

Crumbl Cookies Princeton is coming soon, really soon, in the Nassau Park Shopping Center.

Here Are The 7 Most-Loved Doordash Restaurants in NJ Ordering out tonight? Here are the restaurants Doordashers love the most in New Jersey! Bon Apetit!

9 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Central NJ 2022 If you're ready to wine and dine outside this spring and summer in Central New Jersey, you'll definitely want to check out these places!