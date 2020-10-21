D.C.-Based Pizza Joint to Open 3 Locations in New Jersey

Live in Jersey City and want to try something new for Pizza Friday? A Washington D.C. based pizza chain, called &pizza, opened their first NJ spot on October 16th. According to NJ.com, &pizza, known for their oval shaped pies, has plans to expand into New Jersey, with spots in Edison and Union in addition to Jersey City.

&pizza offers a bunch of mouth-watering flavor-boosted pies like the “Dirty bird”, “Buffalo 66”, “American honey”, and “Maverick”, while also offering fan favorite classics. They even have a craft your own option. The “Dirty Bird” is perfect for those who love buffalo sauce and jalapenos, and the “Maverick” is your classic meat lovers' pie. Also, on the menu you can find &pizza’s very own uniquely shaped garlic knots as well as homemade cookies.

While the &pizza locations in Union and Edison New Jersey do not have an opening date yet, there is a grand opening promotion available through October 25th at the Jersey City spot. According to NJ.com, all you have to do to get your pizza to be five dollars instead of eleven is text “#Jersey5” to 200-03. A five-dollar delicious pizza pie sounds good to me!

Also available for delivery through their website, the Jersey City &pizza location is found at 30 Montgomery Street. If you are not near Jersey City and want to try out a cool oval shaped pizza, &pizza also has spots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York.

I know where I’m getting my next pizza fix from!