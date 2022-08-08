River Fest is back for 2022 and you know what that means...so is the World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship. Oh yeah.

Save the date. It will be at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark (1 Thunder Road, Trenton) Saturday, September 24th from 12pm - 5pm with the Pork Roll eating contest happening at 3:30pm. You won't want to miss that.

Get ready for a day of fun. There will be tons of family fun like games, live music from local bands, seasonal craft beer and lots of Pork Roll inspired treats. Yum.

Did you know Case's Pork Roll was founded in Trenton? Yup. So, it's only fitting that it's the star of River Fest.

The eating contest attracts some of the world's best competitive eaters. Joey Chestnut, 15 time winner of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, has competed in the past. No word on whether or not he'll be at River Fest this year.

The contest is ten minutes long and I'm telling you, it's quite the sight if you've never seen it before. I have no idea how they eat so much so fast. Lol.

Get your tickets right now by clicking here.

There's a t-shirt and ticket package available for only $15. The t-shirt would be a great souvenir of the day. You must order this package by September 2nd.

General Admission tickets are only $5. Click here to purchase them.

Grab your tickets, get to River Fest 2022 and the World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship, eat, drink and be merry.

Maybe I'll see you there.

Rent The Jersey Shore House This Summer in Seaside The Jersey Shore house is available to rent, and it's not to late to book your stay for the summer!

Muhammad Ali's $1.85 Million Cherry Hill, NJ Home Muhammad Ali's home in Cherry Hill was just relisted and is now selling for a whopping $1.85 million! Take a look inside: