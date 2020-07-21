Deadly Accident Closes I-95 in Philly, Heavy Delays Reported

A deadly accident on Interstate 95 has caused serious delays in Philadelphia this morning (July 21). All lanes are closed and 94.5 PST’s traffic is reporting that delays are well over an area in the area, as of 7:30 am Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police have told the media that a man riding in a vehicle died in the accident, which occurred near mile marker 22 on the southbound lanes of I-95. The accident occurred around 5 am, police say. Television footage from NBC 10 showed a charred van on the highway.

Traffic is stopped as far back as the exit for Cottman Ave (Exit 30) with heavy delays, according to our traffic reporters.

Police did not reveal when the highway would reopen, but Interstate 295 in New Jersey could be an alternate. That roadway is reporting delays as well.