An overturned tractor-trailer with a debris spill is causing hefty delays throughout Mercer County's highways at this hour (June 2).

All lanes are closed on I-195 eastbound just past Exit 3 (Hamilton Square-Yardville Road) in Hamilton Township, as of 1:30 pm. The accident was first reported mid-morning Thursday.

Traffic is still being diverted off at Exit 3 for Hamilton Square-Yardville Road, as of 1:30 pm on Thursday.

It is unclear if the roadway will open before the afternoon rush hour. Officials are still on the scene for the cleanup and repairs. We're told the tractor-trailer was carrying some type of metal.

Delays at one point of the morning rush were reported back well before Exit 5 (Route 130) in the area. Plus, earlier rubbernecking delays were reported on the westbound side of the roadway of I-195 during the morning rush. They were reported as far back as the New Jersey Turnpike (Exit 6), but have eased following the morning rush.

Overturned truck on Route 195 east in Robbinsville 6/2/22 (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ), Overturned truck on Route 195 east in Robbinsville 6/2/22 (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ), loading...

We'll keep you updated on 94.5 PST all day.