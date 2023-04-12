Delicious! The Best “Disco Fries” in New Jersey

Around America, they probably call them "loaded fries". In Canada, they call it "poutine". Here in New Jersey, we call them "disco fries". I've had loaded fries in other states, I had poutine in Canada, but the best are disco fries here in Jersey. If you go to a diner in the Garden State, there's a pretty good chance you will see disco fries on the menu.

In a recent Lovefood article, they discuss the topic of "loaded fries" or as we refer to them "disco fries". "How do you make perfect, crisp and fluffy fries even better? Load them up with lots of other delicious ingredients, that’s how. It seems the only limit is the chef’s imagination when it comes to loaded fries, with creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi, or even chocolate."

So let's take a look at our best "disco fries" here in New Jersey. Lovefood selected a location in Hudson County as the best "loaded" french fries. According to their article, the best spot is the Left Bank Burger Bar in Jersey City. "Canada gave us poutine, and New Jersey has its own twist on the fries, cheese and gravy combo: disco fries. These are cheese fries, usually with mozzarella melted through and topped with brown gravy. They’re particularly popular as a late-night snack or hangover cure. According to customers, the loaded fries on the menu at Left Bank Burger Bar are some of the best you’ll find anywhere."

So where do you go for the best "disco fries" here in New Jersey? Post your recommendations below and let us know where you go :)

