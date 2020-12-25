Demi Lovato Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Bowl Cut

Demi Lovato is that you with the blonde bowl cut?

On December 23 and 24, the "Confident" singer shared photos of her new hairdo via Instagram Stories. Lovato showed off her bangs with swoosh through a Boomerang gif.

"Thank you @alchemistamber sooooo [sic] much for the treatment done on my hair today," she captioned one of the photos.

In another photo, she donned her glasses and made a funny face. "Hi don't forget to not take yourself seriously today," she wrote alongside the snapshot.

Lovato originally dyed her hair blonde back in November. She originally shaved off part of her hair and styled it into a mohawk.

Lovato's hairstylist, Amber Maynard Bolt, shared a photo of Lovato's hair and referenced a new era for the pop superstar. "There is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought," she wrote. Her stylist Siena added, "And to the next chapter..."

See fan reactions, below.