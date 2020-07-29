How Much Is Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Worth?

Demi Lovato's engagement ring worth reaches a whole new level of bling.

According to TMZ, the "Confident" singer's fiancé, Max Ehrich, spent anywhere between $2.5 and $5 million on the sparkling engagement ring.

Celebrity jeweler Peter Marco crafted the 10-20 carat ring for the special occasion. The diamond is an emerald cut that was hand set in platinum. The larger-than-life diamond is surrounded by smaller trapezoid-shaped diamonds in a Harry Winston style mounting.

Sources told the outlet that Ehrich spent a lot of time on finding the perfect ring design. He allegedly wanted the elongated stone specifically for his bride to be.

Ehrich popped the question to Lovato while at the beach on July 23. Shortly after, the couple shared photos from their sweet engagement on their Instagram accounts.

See the ring, below.

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato wrote to her fiancé. "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents), flaws and all."

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself," she added. "And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!"

Lovato and Ehrich began dating during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and have reportedly been together for five months.