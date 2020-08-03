Max Ehrich's inbox is full after his fiancé, Demi Lovato, mistakenly shared his private email address with her 55 million social media followers. Whoops!

"When ur fiancé accidentally leaks your email," Ehrich tweeted on Saturday (August 1), adding, "but thank you for the kind emails haha much love."

Lovato replied, "OMG IM SO SORRY," alongside some crying-laughing emojis.

The original post containing Ehrich's contact information has since been deleted, but it took no time for Lovatics to flood his email address with messages.

Hilariously, fans are now suggesting Ehrich leak Lovato's unreleased new music as punishment for posting his email address to the public—but he would rather her do some manual work, instead.

"Love u baby but now u gotta reply to them all thanks!!!!!!" he joked to Lovato.



The innocent mistake was NBD for the two lovebirds, as they went on to gush about how excited they are for their upcoming music projects on Twitter.

On July 23, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram.