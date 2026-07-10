One of the original stores in Cherry Hill Mall just celebrated its grand reopening after getting a bit of a glow up and moving spots, according to the Patch.

Spencer's has been in the Cherry Hill since the 1960s

I bet you've been in this store at least once, probably more, and each time had a good laugh. You may have snuck in when you were a kid to check out the stuff your parents didn't want you to see. Ha ha. It's been around since the early 1960s, and is still popular today. It's Spencer's.

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Spencer's opened it first store in Cherry Hill Mall

Did you know that Spencer's opened its very first brick-and-mortar store in Cherry Hill Mall? It had been a mail-order catalog since the 1940s. Fun facts. I had no idea. The store, filled with pop culture, nostalgic, humorous & naughty-ish items was a mainstay in many malls for years and years.

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Now, it has new life where it started. Spencer's has a new, bigger location in the mall, filled with fun for visitors. Lori Tesoro, Spencer's Director of Public Relations told the Patch, "Cherry Hill holds a special place in Spencer's history. We're proud to continue that legacy in a refreshed space that celebrates our roots while giving today's customers even more to discover."

Spencer's new spot in the mall is on the lower level near JCPenney

Go check out the new look. The new, renovated store is in the lower level JCPenney wing of the mall. I think you'll find it's still the same fun Spencer's you've loved for years.

Cherry Hill Mall is located on Route 38 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.