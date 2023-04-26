“It’s Been Sweet!” This Beloved South Jersey Bakery is Closing After Over 50 Years
It's the end of an era! One of the finest bakeries in South Jersey is preparing to close its doors for good.
DiBartolo European Bakery, a beloved bakery located at 667 Haddon Ave in Collingswood, has announced that after over 50 years in business, they'll be closing their doors permanently. Their last day in business will be Saturday April 29.
They made the announcement on their Facebook page, reading: "It has been sweet! Thank you to our loyal customers for allowing us to be a part of your special gatherings and celebrations for more than 50 years. All good things must come to an end. We will officially close our doors on Saturday April 29."
Their announcement also states that any pre-existing orders will be fulfilled until May 31.
For over 5 decades, they've been making some of the most stunning cakes South Jersey has ever seen!
They didn't give a specific reason as to why they're closing, besides "All good things must come to and end. And that just might be enough!
They're truly a business that will be sorely missed. Their comment responses are littered with comments like these on Facebook!