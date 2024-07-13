SOLD: New Jersey Diner Under New Ownership – Mexican Restaurant Coming Soon

Out with the pancakes & coffee, in with the tacos & nachos.

It's time to say goodbye to another New Jersey diner and say hello to a new Mexican restaurant coming to South Jersey.

The Winslow Family Diner, located at 491 Williamstown Rd in Sicklerville, has been sold and will soon be replaced by a Mexican restaurant, according to 42Freeway.

According to 42Freeway, a banner has been placed on the front of the building, reading "Coming Soon: Mexican Restaurant. Under New Ownership"

Which Mexican Restaurant is Replacing Winslow Diner?

As of July 13, the identity of the new owners is pretty hush-hush. According to the article, it could very well be the owners of a nearby popular Mexican restaurant, so they could be expanding. We'll keep an eye out for updates!

It's been a funny time for New Jersey Diners. Earlier this summer, the Voorhees Diner, which was stained with a shady history of sexual misconduct allegations, abruptly shut down in Voorhees.

And it was a close call for the Medport Diner in Medford. After facing demolition to be replaced by a Chipotle earlier this year, they announced that they will remain open after all! A rare occurrence for New Jersey diners lately.

Within the past 7 years, a slew of other diners have closed or been replaced, including:

Diamond Diner - Hainsport

Red Lion Diner - Southampton

Empire Diner - Parsippany

Cherry Hill Diner - Cherry Hill

Marlton Diner - Marlton

Mastoris Diner - Bordentown

Penn Queen Diner - Pennsauken

Sage Diner - Mount Laurel

We'll keep an eye on who's replacing Winslow Diner!

