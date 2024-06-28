It's official - Another Raising Cane's is making its way to South Jersey!

Raising Cane's, a popular Southern-based fast food chain known for their chicken fingers, special sauces and Texas toast, is officially coming to Glassboro, New Jersey!

Instagram @raisingcanes Instagram @raisingcanes loading...

Get our free mobile app

We first caught wind of the fast food chain potentially opening in Glassboro in September 2023. It was finally approved for construction in January of this year, at the corner of Delsea Dr. and Donald Barger Blvd, where a permanently closed Rite Aid has been sitting, empty and sad-looking.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

When will Raising Cane's open in Glassboro?

It's still a bit too early to know for sure since plans are in the early stages of development. The Rite Aid building will need to be demolished. But according to 42 Freeway, they're looking at an opening in the first half of 2025. Still a ways to go.

In the meantime, there's no shortage of other Raising Cane's options in South Jersey. Over the past several months, there's been something of a "boom" of Raising Cane's openings in the area.

Cherry Hill - 2014 Route 70 West

Deptford - 1860 Deptford Center Road

Burlington - 2329 Burlington Mount Holly Road

Marlton - 800 Route 70 West

In case you haven't experinced Raising Cane's' yet, their menu items include their famous chicken fingers and crinkle cut fries, Texas toast, and chicken sandwiches. And of course their legendary Raising Cane's sauce is famous.

Are you looking forward to this new Glassboro location coming? Rowan students, get excited! We'll keep an eye out for updates.

Here Are the 15 Remaining TGI Fridays in New Jersey We'll keep this list updated if anything changes! Gallery Credit: Austyn