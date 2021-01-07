Did James Corden Play a Role in Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Rumored Romance?

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Morgan Wallen's album leak, Vanessa Hudgen's new beau and more, below.

James Corden May Have Helped Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Date in Secret

James Corden has reportedly been helping Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde keep their rumored relationship a secret. While filming his new movie, Styles has been staying at staying at James Corden's home, where the pair were able to secretly spend time together, according to reports. (via Just Jared)

Wal-Mart Accidentally Leaked Morgan Wallen's New Album

Morgan Wallen's new album, Dangerous, is set to drop this Friday. However, some Wal-Marts around the country have already started selling copies. Social media posts have surfaced online of fans bragging that they already got their copy. A TikTok user even shared a snippet of one of the songs. (via Whiskey Riff)

The Average Woman Has Had Four Botched Haircuts

A new survey found that the average woman has experienced four botched hairstyles over the years, six different haircut styles, and four dye jobs. It's no surprised that right now, in the middle of the pandemic, 28 percent of women are starting to feel frustrated with their hair. (via People)

Dr. Oz Says Sex Is the Best Exercise for Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions

Dr. Mehmet Oz says that it's easy to maintain your 2021 New Year's resolutions. He says you just "have to do them the right way"—and that means getting lots of exercise by having sex, apparently! (via People)

Vanessa Hudgens Has a New Boyfriend

Vanessa Hudgens is officially dating MLB player Cole Tucker. They were first linked together back in November after they were spotted holding hands while on a date. Sources say they even rang in the New Year together. (via Just Jared)

Alex Trebek's Last Words Were to Help COVID-19 Victims

This week, Alex Trebek's final episodes of Jeopardy! are airing. In one of the episodes, the late TV legend used his opening speech to encourage people to help COVID-19 victims.