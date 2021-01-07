Al’s Airport Inn Offering a Discount to All First Responders

Al's Airport Inn in Ewing has announced that they're now offering our local heroes a discount.

The newer family owned bar and grill on Bear Tavern Road (near the Trenton Mercer airport) has launched what they're calling First Responders Mondays . Every Monday, first responders with valid ID will get 10% off their entire bill. Wow. I love that. They all deserve it.

The restaurant's website says, "Real heroes don't wear capes, they wear badges. As our way of showing appreciation for the dedication, hard work, and sacrifices those in uniform make everyday, Al's Airport Inn if offering a 10% discount to ALL first responders every Monday."

The generous offer is open to law enforcement officers, sheriff and sheriff's deputies, correctional officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, 911 dispatchers, doctors, nurses, and PAs (physician assistants).

You have to dine in to receive the discount, and make sure you show your server your current, valid ID before ordering. It's for food and drink only, not merchandise. Mondays only.

Al's Airport Inn is open daily, starting with lunch at noon, and closes at 10pm. You can check out their menus here . Happy Hour is from 3-7pm with beer, wine and mixed drink specials. You can watch the game there, and have brunch too. I love brunch...I'll have to bring my girls. Check out their current specials here

Al's Airport Inn is located at 636 Bear Tavern Road in Ewing Township (exit 75 off 295). It's got a really cool history (it's been around since 1933), read about it here

As you may know, my husband, John, is a firefighter, so we're definitely going to check out Al's on a First Responder Monday.