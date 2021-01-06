I would be lying to you right now if I said I don't miss going to random festivals during the summer and enjoying a nice cold beer. Can’t wait for those good days to come back.

According to NJ.com, things will be different for the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival this year as it will be taking place outdoors this summer. It was mentioned on NJ.com that the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival normally happens in April but we learned from NJ.com that this year it will be happening in the summer. The set date for the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival is June 4th.

This festival is not the type that you can go to and spend all day there. NJ.com made it known that the the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will have 3 different sessions for people to attend. Each one of the sessions gives people attending the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival 4 hours to enjoy the event. Friday June 4th will only have one session and that will begin at 8 pm. Saturday will have two sessions, one at noon and the second session at 6 pm.

We learned from NJ.com that everyone that purchased admission tickets for the 2020 Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival can use those same admission tickets this summer’s event.

The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be held at the Bader Field where they will have tons of acres to spread out and continue to practice social distancing.