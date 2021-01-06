Did The Weeknd Cast a Selena Gomez Look-Alike in His Music Video?

Did The Weekend cast a Selena Gomez look-alike for his "Save Your Tears" music video?

On Tuesday (January 5), The Weeknd released the video for his latest single. Fans quickly noticed that the female actress in the video looks awfully similar to his ex-girlfriend. Fans compared the woman's look to Gomez's makeup and hair in her "Dance Again" music video.

Another fan pointed out that his lyrics could reference a song, "Crowded Room," from Gomez's most recent album, Rare. In "Save Your Tears," The Weekend sings, "I saw you dancing in a crowded room."

A handful of fans also noted that they believe he whispers "Selena" around the 2:03 mark.

Listen to the song and watch the music video for yourself, below.

The music video made waves for two other viral moments. While promoting his recent album, he was wearing bandages on his face. He finally took them off for the music video and revealed a new (fake) plastic surgery look that has fans comparing him to handsome Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants.

The Weekend was snubbed from this year's Grammys, and he seemingly disses the awards show during the video. Around the 1:41 mark, he is seen holding a gold trophy before throwing it to the ground.