If you thought car washes were all the same, think again. There’s one in New Jersey that is blowing my mind. When you were a kid, I’m sure it was exciting to pack into the car and head to the car wash.

It was so fun when you got to go to the one where you’re allowed to sit in the car while it gets washed. It almost felt like a Six Flags ride. If you have little ones who love doing the same thing or you just still love heading to the car wash, this one in North Jersey is for you.

Where is New Jersey's Dinosaur Car Wash?

Right now, you can drive through a prehistoric-themed wash at 822 East St. George's Avenue in Linden. It's called the Dinosaur Car Wash, and you have to make a trip there.

For a moment, you might forget you're at a car wash and feel more like you’re visiting a mini Jurassic Park setup. They have animatronic dinosaurs on-site, and it seems like such a fun thing to do.

The spot opened its gates with a grand opening on April 5, and locals have been talking about it nonstop. This car wash is truly a sight to see, and I’m sure we’ll be seeing a ton of people posting pictures about their visit. You even get goodie bags at the end of your wash.

A family-owned team runs it, and they're focused on friendly, fast service. Plus, they’re already hiring new crew members. Plus, they offer unlimited membership packages for regulars who want to keep their cars clean while being entertained.

So, if you’re nearby and want to combine a clean car with a fun, offbeat experience, this dinosaur car wash is worth checking out. It might just be the quirkiest stop on your next spin through Linden.

