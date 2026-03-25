There's nothing better than a big buffet, right? You can choose from a variety of foods and go back for more until you're satisfied. Where can you find the best buffets in America? Well, according to a new study, right here in New Jersey, of course. Keep reading to find out where these top-notch buffets are.

Buffets are the perfect choice for families who can never agree on which restaurant to choose because everyone prefers something different. There are usually different meats, pastas, salads, and more, so everyone is happy and content.

The best buffets were decided on by Google ratings, customer reviews, and prices

New Jersey is a great state for foodies. There's a diverse food scene. So, no surprise, three of the best buffets in America are in the Garden State. BetUS did the study based on Google ratings, customer reviews, the price of the buffets, and soft drink prices.

READ MORE: Here's where the best burger joint is in NJ

Here's what the study named as the 3 best buffets in New Jersey:

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Jersey City

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet is in Jersey City. It's located inside the Hudson Mall. If you like hibachi or sushi, or both, you'll love this place. That's not all in the buffet, though.

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Flaming Grill & Buffet in Linden

If you get bored easily, this is the place to head. There's something new in the buffet each day. It specializes in Asian cuisine and is located on West Edgar Road in Linden.

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Flaming Grill & Supreme Buffet in East Rutherford

This popular buffet also specializes in Asian cuisine. It's located on Route 17 South.

READ MORE: Here are three must-try restaurants in NJ

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You know the old saying, if you leave hungry, it's your own fault. Ha ha.

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