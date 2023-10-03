I'm sure I'm not alone when I say how annoying it is to get spam phone calls from unknown numbers all day long. It's so distracting, isn't it?

Most of the time I don't even bother answering the calls. Sometimes I'll quickly answer and hang right up just to stop my phone from vibrating. I don't even say hello, I just tap the green button, then immediately tap the red button.

But, there are times when I have to pick up if I'm expecting a call from a doctor's or dentist's office or if I'm expecting a call from someone I'm doing personal business with, a number I don't have saved in my phone. Usually before that call I'm expecting, there will be 6 others that are spam.

Ugh. It's so frustrating, isn't it?

Don't worry, help is on the way. I just saw on Social Catfish that there are 5 area codes that you should never answer calls from. They are area codes that many scammers use because they bypass caller id blocking.

Scammers also find out which area codes are on the blocked lists and use these instead.

Heads up. Do not answer calls from numbers with the following area codes. They are known for being used by scammers. Keep reading.

Area code 268

Social Catfish says, "This area code is associated with Antigua and Barbuda, but is also known to be used scammers in various types of fraud."

Area code 876

Social Catfish says, "This area code is associated with Jamaica, but is also known to be used by scammers in various types of fraud such as lottery scams, work-at-home scams and more."

Area code 473

Social Catfish says, "This area code is associated with Grenada and Carriacou, but is also known to be used by scammers in various types of fraud."

Area Code 649

Social Catfish says, "This area code is associated with the Turks and Caicos Islands, but is also known to be used by scammers in various types of fraud."

Area Code 284

Social Catfish says, "This area code is associated with the British Virgin Islands, but is also known to be used by scammers in various types of fraud."

Keep this list handy so you don't get fooled.

