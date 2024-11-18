The holidays are almost here. There's an excitement building in the air. Can you feel it?

I'm thinking you are probably looking forward to a well-deserved break from work or school.

If you're considering taking a trip to get away from the everyday grind, that's great, but, plan carefully.

Obviously, you have to keep your safety in mind.

For many just heading to Florida or the Bahamas is fine, but not the adventure they're looking for.

Do research on places you want to travel to

If you're thinking about heading to a unique destination, although exciting, you really have to do your research before booking the trip.

There are countries with high risk levels that you shouldn't travel to

While no trip is completely free from safety risks, certain destinations have a risk level too high to ignore...meaning you should go someplace else.

Most of these places seem obvious, but it's worth telling you.

This information is easy to find.

The U.S. government sends out travel advisories.

Level 4 countries are high risk for danger

These advisories rank countries based on safety levels, from Level 1 (low risk) to Level 4 (very high risk).

If a country has a Level 4 warning, it means you should NOT travel there, no matter how cool, exotic, or adventurous it seems.

Before you book your trip, be sure to check the official U.S. Department of State travel advisory website.

The U.S. Government has a travel website where you can check risk levels

This site is constantly updated with real-time information about potential hazards, such as political instability, natural disasters, or health outbreaks.

As of November 2024, there are a bunch of countries that have been given a Level 4 advisory, which means they’re considered too dangerous for those wanting to travel there.

I get it, exploring new places can be amazing, your safety should always be your top priority.

You need to stay up to date on where you shouldn't travel so you can enjoy your holiday with peace of mind.

Keep reading for the countries with Level 4 warnings, and do not book a trip to any of these places.