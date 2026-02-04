The Xfinity Mobile Arena is welcoming some of the biggest acts in the world to Philadelphia in 2026. In fact, if it's a big concert tour coming to Philly, they're likely hitting the Xfinity Mobile Arena. After all, it's the biggest venue in town.

Who is coming to town this year? Keep scrolling to find out.

In the meantime, if the name of the arena doesn't sound familiar that's because the arena got a new title sponsor last year.

The Wells Fargo Center Becomes the Xfinity Mobile Arena

Back in 2025, Wells Fargo announced that they wouldn't be continuing their contract as the naming rights at the arena. After searching for a new title sponsor, Comcast Spectator revealed it would be the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

It's actually the fifth name for the venue, which first opened in 1996.

Previously it has been known as the Spectrum II, the CoreStates Center, the First Union Center, the Wachovia Center, and most recently the Wells Fargo Center.

The Xfinity Mobile Arena Is One of the Largest Arenas in the Country

It's estimated that the capacity of the Xfinity Mobile Arena is about 20,478 attendees (depending on the configuration). That makes it one of the largest indoor arenas in the entire country (several college basketball stadiums are larger).

And while the exact estimates for capacity vary a bit, it is certainly one of the largest NBA arenas in the country (by capacity). Some reports say it's the second largest, while others say it may be the fourth largest. With a capacity of over 20,000, it is certainly a huge space.

In fact, did you know that the Xfinity Mobile Arena actually has a larger capacity than Madison Square Garden? Estimates say that arena has a capacity of about 19,800. So, yes, Philly's arena IS bigger than New York Cities.

Now let's get to it... let's look at the 2026 concert and event lineup:



