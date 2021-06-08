Do Rooftop Yoga then Have a Cocktail at this Bar in Philly

Here is something fun you and your girls can do this summer. Bok Bar in Philly is once again offering rooftop yoga every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. If you never been to Bok Bar, just know it overlooks the entire city and is breathtaking. It is located atop the historic BOK building in South Philly. Now that the weather is nice and we are actually allowed to go outside, this bar should be one of your first stops for activities this season. And now you can get you exercise on, then immediately undo everything you just did with a drink or two.

Rooftop yoga will be hosted by the company K Strong. For the entire 30 weeks of the season you can take a yoga class for as little as 18 dollars. This is the 8th season KG Strong owner Katie Gould brought her yoga to Bok Bar. According to Philly Voice, her intention for creating the rooftop yoga series was to bring the community together to raise money for local nonprofits. Each month the series supports a different local nonprofit. According to Philly Voice, 30 percent of the proceeds benefiting organizations that strive to make a positive impact in the community.

According to Philly Voice, this year's partners include:

June – Girls with Grit

July – Camp Sojourner

August – we.reign

September – South Philadelphia Community Fridge

October – National Youth Foundation

I think this is the perfect activity this summer to rejuvenate ourselves. Fitness, booze and charity all in one! What more can we ask for?