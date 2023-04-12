Do South Jersey Girls’ Wedding Dreams Include a Big Wiener?

The saying is, "Go big or go home."
If you're in South Jersey and you want to go big for your wedding, jump on a plane and fly to Las Vegas.
Why Vegas?
Because that's where you can have a wedding that includes the one and only Oscar Meyer Wienermobile! (In the interest of full disclosure, we'll let you know that there are actually several Wienermobiles that criss-cross the country, spreading Oscar Meyer love near and far.)
What's this about a Wienermobile wedding?
The folks at Oscar Meyer have dreamed up a fun promotion - you can go to Las Vegas and get married, and the Wienermobile is part of the fun!
They're calling it The Wienermobile of Fun: "What happens here stays linked."
Here's the pitch from Wienermobile central:
"From proposals to elopements, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been a witness to thousands of couples’ special days. Now we’re giving soon-to-be-newlyweds the chance to celebrate their big moment in hot dog bliss, minus the stress of wedding planning.
Welcome to the first-ever “Wienermobile of Love,” a limited-time chapel designed to let couples relish in an exclusive ceremony in the elopement mecca of the U.S.: Las Vegas, baby!"
So, what do you think? Wanna get hitched with the big wiener?
The bad news is that this thing is only happening two days: April 15th and 16th, and they are already booked. You can still join the wait-list here.
If you take part in Eloping with the Wienermobile, you have to get yourself to Vegas, and you have to get a marriage license. The good thing is there is no waiting period: get the license, get hitched.
