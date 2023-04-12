Do South Jersey Girls’ Wedding Dreams Include a Big Wiener?

The saying is, "Go big or go home."

If you're in South Jersey and you want to go big for your wedding, jump on a plane and fly to Las Vegas.

Why Vegas?

Because that's where you can have a wedding that includes the one and only Oscar Meyer Wienermobile! (In the interest of full disclosure, we'll let you know that there are actually several Wienermobiles that criss-cross the country, spreading Oscar Meyer love near and far.)

What's this about a Wienermobile wedding?

The folks at Oscar Meyer have dreamed up a fun promotion - you can go to Las Vegas and get married, and the Wienermobile is part of the fun!

They're calling it The Wienermobile of Fun: "What happens here stays linked."

Here's the pitch from Wienermobile central:

"From proposals to elopements, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been a witness to thousands of couples’ special days. Now we’re giving soon-to-be-newlyweds the chance to celebrate their big moment in hot dog bliss, minus the stress of wedding planning. Welcome to the first-ever “Wienermobile of Love,” a limited-time chapel designed to let couples relish in an exclusive ceremony in the elopement mecca of the U.S.: Las Vegas, baby!"

Oscar Mayer Wieners Vist Chicago school

So, what do you think? Wanna get hitched with the big wiener?

The bad news is that this thing is only happening two days: April 15th and 16th, and they are already booked. You can still join the wait-list here.

If you take part in Eloping with the Wienermobile, you have to get yourself to Vegas, and you have to get a marriage license. The good thing is there is no waiting period: get the license, get hitched.

SOURCE: Oscar Meyer

