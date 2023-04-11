I think it goes without saying that Jersey is the diner capital of the world.

Whether it's the perfect pork roll (or Taylor Ham in North Jersey) or the delectable disco fries that make the Garden State famous, all of these diners have their own unique personality and charm.

How did I narrow down the best to just 20?

It wasn't easy.

There's even a curve ball thrown in there that I will likely get some blowback on.

I'm ready.

After all, we're from Jersey and we don't mess around when it comes to our diners.

If you asked me to give you a list of diners that you must visit, these would be the ones.

Come to think of it, a diner crawl sounds like an amazing idea. Who's down?

The locations crisscross the state and will leave you hungry. Apologies in advance.

Listen, I realize that this list isn't going to be perfect for everyone. But, that's where you come in.

I truly value the feedback from my listeners and readers. I take it very seriously.

Is there a glaring error? Is there a Jersey diner staple that I left off of the list? I promise it wasn't personal. Please by all means let me know and reach out.

Connect with me here: Matt.Ryan@townsquaremedia.com.

I'd also love to know if your favorite diner made the top 20 and how many you've been to.

The 20 Dynamite New Jersey Diners That Are Too Tasty Not to Try

