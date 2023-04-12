Tallest Buildings In Atlantic City, New Jersey

For a city with a population of less than 40,000 people, Atlantic City has some pretty tall buildings!

Of course, we can thank the casino industry for that.

According to the US Census, Atlantic City has a population of 38,466. It also has at least 24 building with more that 20 floors each.

Let's check out the tallest buildings in Atlantic City. Any idea what's the tallest?

Get our free mobile app

If you guessed "a casino", you're correct! Here's the list:

1. Ocean Casino Resort. At 710 feet, it's the 4th tallest building in New Jersey. (The tallest building in the state is 99 Hudson Street in Jersey City - it's 900 feet tall.)

General Views of New Jersey Getty Images loading...

2. Harrah's Waterfront Tower stands 525 feet.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's North Tower - 470 feet.

General Views of New Jersey Getty Images loading...

4. The Water Club at Borgata - 460 feet.

5. Borgata Hotel and Casino - 430 feet. (Even though they're the same height, Borgata has one more floor than Hard Rock.)

General Views of New Jersey Getty Images loading...

6. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - 430 feet. This was the tallest building in Atlantic City until Borgata was completed in 2003.

7 - tie. Jersey- Atlantic Wind Farm. The five wind turbines are each 380 feet.

7 - tie. Bally's Atlantic City - 380 feet.

General Views of New Jersey Getty Images loading...

9. The Claridge - 370 feet.

10/11. The twin towers of the Ocean Club. Each tower is 360 feet.

Coming in after the Top 10/11, are: Resorts Rendezvous Tower, The Flagship Resort, Atlantic Palace Suites, Harrah's Bayview Tower, and Wyndham Skyline Tower.

Which Atlantic City buildings have you traveled to the top floor? There are certainly some great views from high up there! The ocean, the bay, the city look spectacular!

One "high" place you can climb is the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City. It's dwarfed by many of the buildings around it, but it's 171 feet tall, making it the tallest lighthouse in New Jersey, and the 3rd tallest in the country!

SOURCE: Wikipedia

These 20 Breathtaking Historic Buildings in South Jersey Must Never Be Demolished This is us: from theaters to taverns, retreats to historical landmarks, these twenty buildings in South Jersey must be preserved for the rest of time.