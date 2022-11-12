Do we live long in NJ? How we rank nationally might surprise you

It's no surprise to anyone that New Jersey is a very stressful state. There are multiple factors that contribute to this. Most notably, our very high taxes.

In fact, stressing about money is one of the biggest issues most of us have in common here in The Garden State. But even when financial stability isn't a problem, it's still hard not to allow the stress of ever-growing taxes to affect us when it comes to living in New Jersey.

That, and how densely populated we are also can contribute to stress. This part is most notable when it comes to our crowded roadways and endless traffic jams. Not to mention our insanely high tolls.

Wintertime at a beach in New Jersey - Photo: Townsquare Media Illustration Wintertime at a beach in New Jersey - Photo: Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

But aside from all that, New Jersey does offer a pretty good quality of life. So much so that we, on average, outlive those living in a handful of other states. Kind of surprising when you really think about it, especially when it comes to our fast-paced way of life.

So how well did we do nationally? Let's take a coast-to-coast look at every state throughout the country, including Washington D.C.

And as you go through the list, try to take a guess as to where you think New Jersey will rank, as well as which state on average lives the longest.

NJ_Best_Places_To_Live in New Jersey 2022 2023 list ranking which cities Money (Canva, Townsquare Media) loading...

So there you go. New Jersey ties at 8th as the state where people on average live the longest, according to the 2020 County Health Rankings.

Unfortunately, we can't all be like Hawaii at number one, but landing in the top 10 isn't so bad either. At least our high taxes help contribute to a long and happy life in The Garden State.