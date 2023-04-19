Lately, I've kind of been on a roll with myth-busting.

We've been examining "unwritten rules" and discovering the truth.

Most of these topics are harmless. For example:

Some other topics get a little more controversial.

If you regularly watch TikTok and YouTube, you've no doubt seen videos of drivers getting pulled over and refusing to roll their windows down when they are approached by an officer.

To make matters worse, so will crack the window ever so slightly so it's nearly impossible for a conversation to occur.

These videos show the back-and-forth between the driver and the officer but rarely show the outcome.

The popular trend now is to never cooperate with law enforcement and to just say "Am I being detained?" when asked for identification.

Honestly, I think it's people who are just looking to make things difficult and get some views on social media.

It did get me thinking, though, by law, do New Jersey drivers have to roll their windows down during a traffic stop?

I did some digging and got the official answer.

Yes, in New Jersey, drivers are legally required to roll down their windows when they are pulled over by a police officer.

This allows the officer to communicate with the driver and ask for necessary documents such as a driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance.

It also allows the officer to assess the driver's condition and detect any signs of impairment or suspicious activity.

There's no exact specification of how far you have to roll your window down, but it must be partially down.

Personally, I would comply and roll my window down all the way. Usually, the most polite you are, the better off the stop is going to be.

Failing to comply with an officer's request to roll down the window could actually result in additional charges or penalties.