There are so many ways to get a motor vehicle summons in New Jersey.

That's why I wanted to tackle this question. Can you legally go 10 mph over the speed limit in New Jersey?

When I was learning to drive (bless my parents and driving instructor) I was given some "unofficial" rules of the road.

You know, the tips and tricks that have been passed on from generation to generation.

The best piece of advice to date came from my Grandfather.

It's very simple. "If you're going to speed, don't be ahead of the pack."

Translation: don't be a sore thumb on the road. Be sure to speed with company.

I remember those wise words to this day. Not that I speed or anything. I certainly don't endorse speeding.

One unwritten rule that seems to be very common among people is that you're pretty safe from being pulled over as long as you don't go 10 mph over the speed limit.

I've been following that rule, especially on the Parkway.

Let's face it, more often than not, if you drive 65 on the Parkway you're going to get run over. Even if you travel in the right lane.

I will usually go about 75 and stick in the middle lane. Even going 75, there are people passing me left and right.

The "10 mph rule" doesn't just apply to The Garden State Parkway.

Most people that I asked today said that they allow the 10 mph cushion on all roads.

25 = 35, 35 = 45, and so on and so on.

I will say that on residential roads I will usually slow it down to about 30.

Is it legal to go 10 mph over the speed limit in New Jersey?

The answer is simple. No.

In fact, going 1 mph over the speed limit could technically result in a ticket.

I can speak from experience because I've been pulled over for speeding more times than I'd like to admit. I've never been speeding like a maniac. Just enough to get pulled over.

The speeding violations start at 1-9 mph over the limit. If an officer issues you a summons for that, it will cost $54. Fines are doubled on roads with a 65 mph speed limit in New Jersey.

That's just the fine. There are also points that get tacked onto your license that will jack your insurance rate up. If you accumulate too many points, your license could be suspended.

What I just mentioned is if an officer is going by the letter of the law.

I've spoken to many police officers about this topic and most said, unofficially of course, that 5 mph over is safe 90% of the time. 10 mph is pushing it.

No matter how fast you decide to go, please drive carefully. Especially on these roads.