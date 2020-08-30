Why People Can’t Stop Talking About Doja Cat at the 2020 MTV VMAs

The internet can't get enough of Doja Cat.

The pop artist and viral star took home the award for PUSH Best New Artist at the 2020 MTV VMAs Sunday (August 30), beating out the likes of Roddy Ricch and Lewis Capaldi for the title. But it was her standout performance of her breakthrough hits "Say So" and "Like That" that really drove fans wild.

The otherworldly performance was equal parts '80s throwback and Barbarella futuristic. (Basically, it was the pink, sparkly, intergalactic party of our dreams.) Doja Cat didn't miss a beat, and fans sounded off their appreciation for the artist on Twitter:

Even R&B duo Chloe x Halle voiced their support for Doja Cat:

Meanwhile, BTS member J-Hope said in a pre-show interview that "if he had a chance," he'd love for the group to collaborate with Doja Cat someday.

Other fans pointed out how sweet it was that Doja Cat thanked her mom during her acceptance speech:

The verdict is in: People love Doja Cat.

Watch her dazzling VMAs performance, below: