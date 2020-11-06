Dollar Tree Just Opened in Robbinsville Township

A new Dollar Tree has opened in Robbinsville Township, according to the town's official Facebook page, and the locals seem excited.

The new store is located in the Foxmoor Plaza. If you are trying to figure out where I'm talking about it's in the shopping center also referred to as The Shoppes at Foxmoor. Although, when I lived in Foxmoor, just after getting married, we called it the Foxmoor Shopping Center. Lol. It's off of Route 33, on Washington Boulevard, near Massimo's Cucina...one of our favorite places for takeout food when we lived in the area.

Back to Dollar Tree...I love Dollar Tree....it took me some time to warm up to it, but, I love it. It's my go-to now for greeting cards, gift bags, helium balloons, serving trays that I don't want to worry about getting back from parties, cookie containers, vases...the list could go on and on. Did you know there are a ton of Pinterest pages dedicated to decorating your home with stuff from Dollar Tree? Yes, there really is. Make sure to check them out. I feel like there's a new respect for Dollar Tree stores in the last couple of years, as people aren't spending money as freely as they used to, especially now in Covid times.

Store hours are Monday - Saturday, 9am - 9pm. Sunday, 10am - 8pm. You can follow the store on Facebook here. Locals have been commenting how nice and clean the new store is.

Need a job? They're hiring. Browse the opportunities here or stop in and ask.

The new Dollar Tree Robbinsville is located at 1091 Washington Boulevard, Robbinsville.

I can't wait to visit and check out the cute holiday stuff.