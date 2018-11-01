Donate Leftover Halloween Candy to Troops In Hamilton & Lawrence

Are you staring down at all the leftover candy in the bowl, and say to yourself, "Don't eat it!" But, realistically, you know you will if it stays around your house too long, so what do you do?

You can actually donate it to troops.

I love this idea. What a treat for our servicemen & women, right?

There's a group called Soldier's Angels that says they don't let any soldier go unloved...isn't that sweet?

They have a program called Treats for Troops, where all leftover candy donations go to troops and veterans.

You can drop off your candy donations in our area. You can do it in Hamilton at these locations.

Plus, I've also heard Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs, on Princeton Pike in Lawrence is collecting candy as well.