Forget chocolate bunnies and jellybeans, these are the Jersey Shore foods we REALLY wish would show up in our baskets on Easter Morning.



Don't get me wrong, I love candy, and definitely am known for indulging in one too many Reese's Eggs every Easter. But now that I'm grown, I've grown to prefer food to candy - and these are the Jersey Shore treats that should be in every Easter Basket.

1. Bagels and cream cheese spreads

Let's keep it simple to start with breakfast food. Imagine walking up to an Easter basket filled with bagels and different cream cheese spreads. This is a gift that keeps on giving because a) carbs are great and b) you wouldn't have to make breakfast. I'll take a salt bagel with veggie cream cheese, please.

2. A large pizza pie

You knew this was coming. It's not a blog post about Jersey Shore treats unless you bring up pizza! And how amazing would it be to get an entire pizza pie (or pies) all to yourself?

3. Wawa Coffee

There's just something about Wawa Coffee that makes it better than the coffee you have at home, that you HAVE to stop for some on your way into work. So if the Easter Bunny brought you some Wawa Coffee, he'd be doing you a solid because you wouldn't have to make that pit stop anymore, you'd already have it at your fingertips.

4. Diner Milkshakes and Fries

I'm drooling just thinking about one. Salty and sweet - it's the perfect meal combo. And nobody does Milkshakes and Fries better than a Jersey Shore diner. Please Easter Bunny - bring some over ASAP.

5. Kohr's Frozen Custard

How. Cool. Would it be to have a Kohr's Frozen Custard machine in your home. I would probably dispense it directly into my mouth at least once (sorry, not sorry for the visual). The Easter Bunny would get mad props for bringing this baby.

Did your favorite Jersey Shore treat make the list? Tell me!

