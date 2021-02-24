Don’t Believe TikTok, The Epic Texas Snowstorm Was Not a Government Conspiracy

I don't need to tell you this, but Texas got hit by one of the worst winter weather events in recorded history last week.

Millions were without power and water. Motorists were stranded on the road, and normal life for many essentially came to a standstill.

As life gets back to normal (whatever that means), the conspiracy nuts are coming out of their mother's basements after adding more tin foil to their hats and trying to claim that all the snow that fell on Texas was not real snow.

They're using the popular app TikTok to back up their wild claims.

There are many videos that have gone viral of someone holding up snow and adding heat to it, either through a flame, hairdryer or another heating device. Then they'll freak out because the snow isn't melting.

But here's the thing.

SNOW DOESN'T MELT LIKE THAT.

When solid snow is lit on fire, it does not melt into water, it turns into gas through a process called sublimation. Let us drop some Wikipedia knowledge on you:

Sublimation is the transition of a substance directly from the solid to the gas state, without passing through the liquid state

But now people are using these videos to spread the idea that the government and Bill Gates played a role in this "fake snow."

They're saying Bill Gates and the government used the snow to install more 5G towers without anyone stopping them.

I do not know what these two things have to do with each other, but with every new conspiracy theory comes new laughs.

Now as for these strange conspiracy theories and cover-ups, they'll leave you wondering: