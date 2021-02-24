I was saddened to see the news that the newest seashell creation on the North Street Beach in Ocean City, New Jersey, a huge rainbow, was destroyed by a vandal recently, according to an Ocean City public Facebook group.

I have no words for this type of behavior.

-anyone that wants to help rebuild trying for 11-11:30 tomorrow

🌈 Posted by Sue McElwee on Friday, February 19, 2021

But, love never fails. Kindness kicked in and the community came together, cleaned up all the broken shells, saving some to create new, smaller hearts to show appreciation to Sue McElwee and her family for bringing happiness to so many with their shell creations. Kathy Nichols created an amazing sand sculpture of a hand holding the broken shells, dropping them into a broken heart. It's beautiful.

McElwee says she has her suspicions of who ruined the rainbow, but, she's not saying any names. She's going to let the dust settle and then get to work on her next project. Maybe a shamrock for St. Patrick's Day? That would be cool. Everyone could put good luck messages on the shells they add.

People have flocked to Ocean City in recent months for a little peace an happiness, posting their pictures of the different creations, starting during the holidays with the live Christmas tree in the sand, where everyone put their wishes for 2021 in shells surrounding the tree, then a huge peace sign, then a heart, then the now detroyed rainbow.

I don't live in Ocean City. I vacation there every year and visit quite often throughout the year to make new, wonderful memories. We've visited even more over the past few months to see the newest North Street beach creations. I can't wait to get there again soon.