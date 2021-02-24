2021 Summer Tiki Boat Rental In Ocean City NJ

Oh, Summer! You are missed. We are tired of the snow and we are ready for some sunny fun. Summer feels so close now that we have a 50+ degree day and some sun. Are you making any plans for the summer yet? Are you trying to make 2021 summer even more memorable than 2020?

The summer of 2020 made it tough for anyone to have a memorable summer but I am sure we all did the best we could.

We learned from Philly Voice that Ocean City is trying to make sure you have a great summer on a BYO Tiki Bar. Talk about super summer vibes right there. I love it. According to Philly Voice, May will be the big month when the Pau Hana Tiki boat tours will start letting people have some fun. You'll be having some Hawaiian vibes in the state of New Jersey.

This Pau Hana Tiki boat already allows you to bring your own drinks but to make it better it will also allow you to be the DJ while on the boat. You have all the music power with the aux cord. Now you know that is a ton of pressure.

It was stated on Philly Voice that the Pau Hana Tiki boat tours do have some strict rules.

Alcoholic Beverages must only be consumed on the boat after it has left the dock. Tiki boats can only have up to six guests. Must have a valid ID to drink alcoholic beverages on the boat.

Booking the Pau Hana Tiki boat isn't too cheap either. Philly Voice made it known that packages start at $325. This price will allow you to enjoy the tiki bar for 2 hours. FYI tip is not included in that price.

Ocean City is trying to make sure you have a great summer at a BYO Tiki Bar. Get away from the dry town and enjoy some drinks on the tiki boat.