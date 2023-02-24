Don’t Miss New Jersey’s Spectacular Bloomfest Cherry Blossoms

My family has always wanted to see the cherry blossoms in Washington DC but since we never seem to be able to make that trip we enjoy them right in New Jersey!

I just found out that New Jersey actually has more cherry blossoms than DC anyway! Almost three thousand trees! I know right?

There is this gorgeous place called Branch Brook Park which is located in Essex County, New Jersey. To say that this place is worth the drive is an understatement.

You don’t want to miss Bloomfest on April 16th! Not only can you see the splendor of pink blossoming everywhere, but there are also tons of events and activities to help you take it all in!

Over 7K people will enjoy the magical view and festival! They will offer Japanese cultural demonstrations, children’s activities, live music, a crafter’s marketplace, and food trucks from 11 am – 5 pm…the best part is, admission is FREE!

If you want to get some exercise and see the most beautiful trees on the planet you can be a part of the Cherry Blossom 10K Run and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk along the flowery trees on April 2nd.

You can get more details as they become available on the official website here.

These trees are so popular that they have their own webcam so you can see when they are in peak bloom! There are almost 3 thousand trees over 360 acres. Wow, just WOW!

You can even marvel at them from the water while you paddleboat around the lake.

I’ll see you there for some flower power!

