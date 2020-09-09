Drake and Lil Wayne Have Talked About Doing Another Joint Tour, Says Manager Cortez Bryant

Separately, Drake and Lil Wayne are two of the most prominent hip-hop artists globally, but when you combine their talents, they are unstoppable. Now, it looks like they may be looking to join forces again.

On Tuesday (Sept. 8), an Instagram video interview published that features Lil Wayne's manager, Cortez Bryant, being interviewed by journalist Brian "B.Dot" Miller for his Art of Facts series, in which Bryant confirms what fans had been wishing for: Lil Wayne and Drake have been in talks to bring another joint tour to life.

During the talk where B.Dot and Bryant discussed their experiences on the Drake vs. Lil Wayne Tour in 2014—the manager has dubbed the tour one of his favorites to work on—Bryant explained that another one could be in the making. "They talked about it," Bryant began, replying to Brian's request for another tour between the Young Money rappers. "I think we need to do it again."

The original co-headlining tour between the Canadian rapper and the New Orleans MC took place in 2014, and was based on the fighting game Street Fighter, and meant to promote their individual studio albums, Drake's Nothing Was the Same and Weezy's Tha Carter IV.

While there is no telling if Bryant is referring to a tour with Drake's forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, or a previous project released by the two rhymers, this tour is not coming anytime soon based on the current restrictions due to COVID-19. There is still no word on when touring will begin, but hopefully, a Drake and Lil Wayne tour is making a comeback in the new year.

Watch the full interview below. Cortez Bryant talks about the possibility of a joint tour at the 15:00 minute mark.