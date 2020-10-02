Drake is receiving backlash from people on social media for name-dropping a popular R&B singer in a new track.

On Friday (Oct. 2), 21 Savage and Metro Boomin dropped their highly anticipated Savage Mode 2 album. On the effort, Drake delivers a verse on the second half of the song "Mr. Right Now" and folks think he's referring to TDE's SZA after he claims to have dated a woman by the same name over 10 years ago.

"Turn your phone off, take your clothes off/I'ma sav', but I fuck her to a slow song," Drake rhymes. "Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08."

Drake is notoriously known for name-dropping women in his music. Earlier this year, the rhymer ended up in the hot seat after referring to Kylie Jenner as a side piece in a leaked snippet of an unreleased track. He later apologized to the makeup mogul after receiving backlash from fans.

While there is no telling if SZA and Drake actually knew each other back in 2008, or if he is talking about another woman with a similar name, according to fans, the 6 God is spilling the beans about his relationship with the New Jersey native. Fans jumped on social media today to discuss the song, calling the name-drop an attempt to play into his Certified Lover Boy persona, which is also the title of his forthcoming album. Other people have broken out their iPhone calculators to do the math about the two artists' ages during this time.

SZA, who was born on Nov. 8, 1990, is currently 29 years old. It's uncertain the exact timeframe that Drizzy is referring to in 2008, but if he's speaking of the "Hit Different" singer, she would've been either 17 or 18 years old at the time. Drake, on the other hand, is 33 years old and was born on Oct. 24, 1986. He would have been either 21 or 22 back in 2008.

"Drake used to date SZA back in 08? Drake's hitlist got more 10's than his own discography FFS," one Twitter user wrote.

SZA has yet to respond to Drake's claims on "Mr. Right Now," but Twitter is drawing their own conclusions right about now. Check out some fan reactions below.

Listen to "Mr. Right Now" by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin featuring Drake below.