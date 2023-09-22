SZA will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday (September 26) when she finally brings the 'SOS Tour' to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly, and we cannot wait for the show.

She's been making headlines with their world tour, and 'SOS' is a smash-hit album.

Though, it seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right?

What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and using resources like Setlist.fm, we think we've answered a lot of those questions.

Spoilers may be ahead.

But If you're wondering about what time the doors open, have parking questions, or more for a show at the Wells Fargo Center we've got that posted for you right here.

What Time Does the SZA Concert in Philadelphia Start?

OK! So we all know it's all about the party before and after the show, right? So we think parking lots will open NO LATER than 5:00 pm that evening. We'll keep you updated right here.

Doors open at 7:00 pm. D4VD should hit the stage shortly after the show starts at 8 p.m.. SZA is expected to start performing around 9:00 pm. All of these times, of course, are subject to change.

What Is the Setlist for SZA's Philadelphia Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

Some people like to be surprised at a concert, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up.

Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

PSA

Seek & Destroy

Notice Me

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

Forgiveless

Used

Bag Lady (Erykah Badu cover)

Ghost in the Machine

Blind

Shirt

All The Stars

Prom

Normal Girl

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

F2F

Drew Barrymore

Doves in the Wind

Low

Supermodel / Special

Nobody Gets Me

Gone Girl

SOS

Kiss Me More (Doja Cat)

Love Language

Snooze

Slime You Out (Drake)

Kill Bill

I Hate U

The Weekend

Encore:

Good Days