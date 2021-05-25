Drive Up Food Distribution Tomorrow at Hamilton YMCA

Tap Into, as well as the Hamilton Area YMCA has announced that they will have having a drive up food distribution tomorrow, Wednesday May 26th starting at 2:15pm and will go until the food runs out. That means, first come first serve. If you or someone you know is in need of food, I would get there early.

Families just need to come by the Hamilton Area YMCA tomorrow, May 26th beginning at 2:15pm and pick up their bag of food. There will be a limit of one bag each per car. Once cars pull into the parking lot and go to the back, volunteers will then bring the bags of food and put them in the trunk. They do ask that you keep your face masks on. In fact, they are required for this event.

The Hamilton Area YMCA will be giving out 10 pound bags of food that include fresh produce and there's another bag of food that contains shelf stable food. Families will have to choose which they'd like. For families who have not been able to get food for their households for whatever reason, these bags can go a long way.

The food distribution is made possible by the Hamilton Area YMCA as well as Mercer Street Friends. They want to make sure that area residents don't go hungry.

The Hamilton YMCA JFK Branch located at 1315 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road in Hamilton. You can get more information about the food distribution here.

Restaurants Still Doing To-Go Cocktails

With so many people getting vaccinated and COVID-19 cases and deaths going down at a rapid rate, the President as well as Governors are reopening this country little by little. We're now allowed to sit at bars again and the CDC just announced that if you are vaccinated, you not longer have to wear a mask indoors. This was huge news and I can only hope that this country bounces back from the devastating economic crisis that the pandemic has caused.

I was reading an article online the other day from Food & Wine that said to-go cocktails are still going to be a thing after the pandemic is over and I have to say, I agree.

Some people do not have a full stocked bar like I do. My husband used to be a bartender and we like having happy hours and drinks. So if they want a specific cocktail or some sangria, it might be very convenient to order a cocktail to-go and take it home. That way, they don't have to worry about driving and they still are supporting a local business or restaurant.

I found a bunch of restaurants that are still doing cocktails to go in our area, so if this is your jam, I've got you covered.
