Drive Up Food Distribution Tomorrow at Hamilton YMCA

Tap Into, as well as the Hamilton Area YMCA has announced that they will have having a drive up food distribution tomorrow, Wednesday May 26th starting at 2:15pm and will go until the food runs out. That means, first come first serve. If you or someone you know is in need of food, I would get there early.

Hamilton Area YMCA Facebook

Families just need to come by the Hamilton Area YMCA tomorrow, May 26th beginning at 2:15pm and pick up their bag of food. There will be a limit of one bag each per car. Once cars pull into the parking lot and go to the back, volunteers will then bring the bags of food and put them in the trunk. They do ask that you keep your face masks on. In fact, they are required for this event.

The Hamilton Area YMCA will be giving out 10 pound bags of food that include fresh produce and there's another bag of food that contains shelf stable food. Families will have to choose which they'd like. For families who have not been able to get food for their households for whatever reason, these bags can go a long way.

The food distribution is made possible by the Hamilton Area YMCA as well as Mercer Street Friends. They want to make sure that area residents don't go hungry.

The Hamilton YMCA JFK Branch located at 1315 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road in Hamilton. You can get more information about the food distribution here.