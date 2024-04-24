SPOTTED: Country Music Star Zach Bryan Hanging With Fans at Jersey Shore Restaurant

A major music superstar was just spotted at the Jersey Shore!

If you were in Monmouth county this week, you may have crossed paths with country music superstar Zach Bryan! He was spotted hanging out at a restaurant in Atlantic Highlands on Tuesday night, according to NJ.com.

He was at On the Deck Restaurant & Harbor View Bar, a lively restaurant with gorgeous views of the Raritan Bay and the NYC skyline, located at 10 Simon Lake Dr

While he was there, he snapped a picture posing with customers and staff! (The best celeb pictures are the ones where the star is the holding the camera!)

Check out the picture the restaurant posted on their Instagram page @otdrestaurant!

Folks were totally fanning out in the comments section of the post! Here are just a few of them:

"So cool!!!"

"Holy s**t that is awesome."

"I’m so upset I missed this"

"That’s so awesome!

"Crying my eyes out I wasn’t there. Crying."

Zach Bryan is coming to Philadelphia!

If you're ready to see Zach Bryan in action, he'll be in Philadelphia this summer for The Quittin Time Tour! He'll be performing for 2 nights, on Tuesday August 6, and Wednesday, August 7 at the Lincoln Financial Field. He'll be joined by special guests Turnpike Troubadors and Levi Turner.

So cool to see another celebrity hanging out in Jersey! What's your favorite Zach Bryan song? Mine is "Something in the Orange"!

