Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine

An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night.

Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.

They also smoked and threw drinks on other people in the show inside the casino's Casey Plaza arena, which seats over 8,000.

Hart's staff said that the comedian had to "deviate from his standup routine" because of their behavior, according to police.

Tina M. Ramos, 24, and Adrian Shaffer Jr., 22, along with Asia Lynn Mcneill, 30, continued to disrupt the show and fought with police who tried to remove them from the performance, officials said. Mcneill punched an officer in the head, according to police.

Ramos' blood alcohol content was 0.173 percent, according to a portable device. Shaffer was at 0.145 and Mcniell 0.162 — all about double the legal limit for a DUI conviction in Pennsylvania, which is .08.

Shaffer was charged with resisting arrest, institutional vandalism, defiant trespass, public drunkenness, scattering rubbish, depositing waste on highways and disorderly conduct. Police said that when he was released he took the paperwork he was given and threw it on the ground in front of the police station.

Mcneill was charged with simple assault, obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Ramos was issued non-traffic citations for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Hart, a Philadelphia native, is currently on tour and had four stops in Pennsylvania during the Columbus Day weekend.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

