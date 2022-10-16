Yes! Does Brick, NJ Want a Texas Roadhouse?

Recently, we've heard rumors about the possibility of Brick getting a Texas Roadhouse, have you heard this?

I saw it this past weekend on a couple of posts in the Brick Community on Facebook. Will Brick get a Texas Roadhouse where the old Quaker Steak & Lube was?

Our closest to Ocean County is the Texas Roadhouse in Howell on Rt. 9. Texas Roadhouse is known for its steaks. They are delicious. Not just the steaks but the ribs, sides, and appetizers. Of course, my favorite thing is their fresh-baked bread. OMG, so good. It is truly irresistible.

I think the old Quaker Steak & Lube spot is the perfect spot for a Texas Roadhouse. There are other steak places in Brick, but Texas Roadhouse is my favorite. I'd love to see it closer than that drive to Howell.

According to the Texas Roadhouse website, Texas Roadhouse did not originate in Texas. Believe it or not, it was founded in Indiana and headquartered in Kentucky. The appetizer that I love is the Cactus Blossom and the Fried Pickles. The Cactus Blossom is probably the most famous from Texas Roadhouse. Fried onions that look like their blooming and delicious. Share with the family, you will love it.

I will try to find out more information about a Texas Roadhouse coming to Brick. If you hear any more about this, let me know sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. I think it would do really, really well in Brick. Bring the Onion Cactus Blossom to Brick, sounds great to me.

