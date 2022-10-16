If I may be so cliche´: Let's taco 'bout TACOS!

Tacos are one of those handheld foods that can make any day better. Who does't want to hear "Wanna grab some tacos for dinner?" There's a taco for everyone, and there are SO many amazing spots to get quality tacos in New Jersey.

Photo by Krisztian Tabori on Unsplash Photo by Krisztian Tabori on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

What's your poison? Birria tacos with a side of flavorful consome? Carne Asada? Succulent shrimp tacos? Crunchy fish tacos? Classic ground beef? Do you prefer flour or corn tortillas? And what about the toppings?! Cheese, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, salsa verde, jalapeños, lime juice, etc.? The delicious possibilities are literally endless.

Facebook @O'Rale Mexican Restaurant Facebook @O'Rale Mexican Restaurant loading...

So if you're looking to head out for Taco Tuesday (or any day of the week) in Central Jersey, where can you get some amazing ones that'll satisfy your craving?

Recently, Yelp.com compiled a list of some of the most "Outstanding Tacos in Central Jersey." These picks are based on customer satisfaction, ratings and reviews.

Instagram @panchosandjuanchos Instagram @panchosandjuanchos loading...

Let's leave Taco Bell and Qdoba at the door and sink our teeth in! Here are 9 of the best spots to get tacos in Central Jersey!

Here Are 9 of the Tastiest Taco Spots in Central Jersey! According to Yelp!

Have you ever been to any of these spots? If you know of any other spots that also have bangin' tacos, don't be afraid to drop your recommendations in the comments!

Here Are 10 Popular Sports Bars in Central Jersey Rated as favorites on Yelp! Go Sports!