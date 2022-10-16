New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records.

Here is yet another.

Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?

It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey.

The world record-setting light bulb is 14-foot tall and sits atop a 117-foot-tall tower that was erected to honor Thomas Edison.

The world’s largest light bulb is located at the site where Edison invented the incandescent lightbulb in 1879.

Edison Park also has a very large light bulb at the ground level so that you can pose and take your photo.

In case you’re wondering, the 14-foot lightbulb weighs in at a whopping eight tons.

It’s always lit at night and is now an LED bulb and not the incandescent variety.

Immediately below is a photo gallery that depicts many impressive firsts that originally took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Included is the fact that the world’s first reinforced concrete was invented by Edison and used to construct the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall.

Before Edison’s reinforced concrete, large structures like this had to have tall pillars placed throughout to provide roof support. This meant that there were many obstructed views.

Edison‘s invention completely revolutionized this, so that every seat would provide an unobstructed view.

We think that a visit to Edison’s Park would make for a fun family road trip to see something that is very unique in nature.

SOURCE : SillyAmerica.com

