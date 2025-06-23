Here's something you've probably never heard of before.

If you live in Pennsylvania, be on the lookout for a dryer sheet in your mailbox. Yes, a dryer sheet. The thin, white sheets you put with your clothes as you dry them.

You're probably scratching your head and wondering why in the world you would find a dryer sheet in your mailbox. Keep reading. There's a good reason why. It could actually save someone's life.

Taste of Home reported on a Reddit thread that revealed dryer sheets in mailboxes is a well-known trick in a certain industry.

Can you guess which industry it's referring to? No?

Your mail carrier may put a dryer sheet in your mailbox

Putting a dryer sheet in a mailbox is a big thing in the postal industry.

Yes, it's common practice for those who deliver mail to place a dryer sheet into mailboxes along their route.

It's not a secret. They're not trying to hide it from you. I'm sure if you ask them about it, they'd tell you.

The dyer sheet will help keep wasps and yellow jackets away

Putting a dryer sheet in a mailbox is to protect them, and it could also protect you. The dryer sheet helps to keep yellow jackets and wasps away.

Wow. I'd never heard of that before, but it's a great tip.

Wasps don't like strong smells and the fragrance in dryer sheets is enough to drive them away (and keep your clothes smelling nice and fresh).

A wasp or bee sting could be deadly

If you mail delivery person hasn't put one in your mailbox yet, feel free to beat them to it and put one in yourself. You don't want to get stung when retrieving your mail, and certainly don't want your mail carrier getting stung while delivering your mail. If you're allergic to wasp or bee stings, you know they could be deadly.

What an easy hack and great way to protect yourself. Just don't forget to change it out every now and then so the fragrance stays strong.

