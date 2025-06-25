The next time you reach into your mailbox to get your mail, much to your surprise, you may find a little gift in there from your mail carrier, according to This Old House.

Don't get your hopes up. It's not a real gift, wrapped with a bow on top, although it could potentially save your life.

Mail carriers put dryer sheets in mailboxes to keep insects away

Mail carriers across New Jersey have come up with a hack to protect themselves, and you, from getting stung by hornets, wasps, bees, and other icky insects that may be hiding in your mailbox. You simply put a dryer sheet in your mailbox.

READ MORE: The most searched city in America for bed bugs is in NJ

Paper wasp detail isolated on white arlindo71 loading...

Who knew a dryer sheet could keep those pesky insects away? You see, those insects like to build nests in spaces like your mailbox and you may not even see them. Then when you open your mailbox to get your mail, they could attack, especially if you knock into the nest.

Get our free mobile app

Insects don't like the strong fragrance of the dryer sheet

But, they don't like the strong fragrance of the dryer sheet so they won't stick around long enough to build a nest in there if there's a dryer sheet present.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

You don't want to get stung by one while you're innocently reaching into your mailbox to get your mail. Mail carriers don't want to get stung either so some are being proactive and sticking dryer sheets into mailboxes on their routes. So, if you see a dryer sheet in your mailbox, don't take it out, leave it in there so it chases those stinging suckers away.

READ MORE: Here are the bugs you hope to never see in NJ

Some insect stings can be deadly if you're allergic to them

A sting may not be a big deal to you, but many people are allergic to wasp and bee stings, therefore just one sting could be deadly. Yikes.

You can help out your mail carrier by changing the dryer sheet often so the fragrance doesn't wear out and stays strong.

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS