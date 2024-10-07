Have you checked your mailbox lately?

If not, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is encouraging you to take a peek.

They aren't asking you to look to see if you've gotten your daily mail delivery, they're asking you to check its size.

Canva Canva loading...

If your mailbox is on the smaller side, or even medium sized, it might be time for an upgrade.

With the rise of online shopping, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are receiving more packages than ever before.

canva canva loading...

That’s where the USPS’s recent recommendation comes in: they’re suggesting that we all consider moving to a larger mailbox, a "jumbo" one.

This call for bigger mailboxes coincides with the annual Mailbox Improvement Week, which falls during the third week of May each year.

I have to admit, I didn't even know such a week existed until now.

Canva Canva loading...

I'm a little late but will be checking my mailbox ASAP.

According to a USPS official, having a larger mailbox can make life much easier.

A rep for the USPS says, “The encouragement to use jumbo mailboxes stems from wanting customers to accommodate all their mail pieces and packages."

Think about it, when packages fit in your mailbox, you won’t have to worry about them being left outside for porch pirates to snatch up.

Canva Canva loading...

We all know how much of a headache package theft can be.

Plus, a bigger mailbox means fewer trips to the post office to pick up missed packages.

If your postal worker can fit your delivery right into your mailbox, you can skip the annoying pickup trip altogether.

Who doesn’t want to save time and hassle?

If you're considering a mailbox upgrade, you can find plenty of options at your local home improvement stores like Home Depot, Lowe’s, True Value, or even Walmart.

Want to learn more about this mailbox movement? Click here for more details.

